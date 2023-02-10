PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $200.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.21.
PepsiCo Stock Performance
PepsiCo stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.59. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $238.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.
About PepsiCo
PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).
