PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Price Target Raised to $200.00

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $198.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.75% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.21.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PepsiCo stock opened at $172.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $177.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.59. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of $238.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PepsiCo

About PepsiCo

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PEP. Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 16,362.5% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,272,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,842,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,034,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,639 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,791,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 915,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Further Reading

