PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.20-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.28. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PepsiCo also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.20 EPS.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $2.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $175.51. The stock had a trading volume of 3,718,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,907,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.31 and its 200 day moving average is $175.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $153.37 and a twelve month high of $186.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $141.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 34.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,128,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,812,000 after buying an additional 286,169 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 29.3% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 117.2% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.5% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.