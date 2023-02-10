Persistence Hits Market Capitalization of $78.46 Million (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Persistence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002454 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Persistence has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Persistence has a market capitalization of $78.46 million and approximately $302,381.51 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002451 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000265 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000329 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.00432013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000111 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,186.88 or 0.28621116 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00457563 BTC.
About Persistence
Persistence’s genesis date was May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 164,543,199 tokens and its circulating supply is 148,043,199 tokens. Persistence’s official message board is medium.com/persistence-blog. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Persistence is persistence.one.
Buying and Selling Persistence
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
