Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is TCTC Holdings LLC’s 6th Largest Position

TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,072,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 2.0% of TCTC Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $46,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Pfizer by 528.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,401,164 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $542,675,000 after purchasing an additional 10,429,412 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth $311,238,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,909,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 253.9% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,480,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214,678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.81.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.72. The company had a trading volume of 8,471,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,856,480. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.44 and a twelve month high of $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $245.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.02% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.93%.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More

