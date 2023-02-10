Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

Equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 318.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PHAT. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Phathom Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 27.6 %

Shares of PHAT traded down $3.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,271,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,203. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $19.95. The stock has a market cap of $348.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Asit Parikh acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $35,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Phathom Pharmaceuticals news, Director Asit Parikh purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 5,821 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $47,732.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 176,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,449,817.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. Institutional investors own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phathom Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.