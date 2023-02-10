Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.25-$6.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Philip Morris International also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.25-6.37 EPS.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $101.79. 1,658,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,381,777. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.58. Philip Morris International has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

PM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a sell rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,050,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,355,000 after purchasing an additional 260,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,728,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,689,000 after purchasing an additional 147,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,043,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,852,000 after purchasing an additional 852,345 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,632,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,202,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,630,000 after purchasing an additional 52,371 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

