Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-6.37 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02. Philip Morris International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $6.25-$6.37 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on PM. Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.17.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,555,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,076. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.58. The company has a market cap of $157.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $82.85 and a 12-month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.55%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Philip Morris International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 78.3% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 2,240 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Philip Morris International

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.