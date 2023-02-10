Picton Mahoney Asset Management Decreases Stake in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,165 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in THC. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 14.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 27,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 18,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THC opened at $56.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $36.69 and a 12 month high of $92.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.44.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 22.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $99.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

