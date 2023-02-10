Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.56), RTT News reports. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 4.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Pilgrim’s Pride’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Pilgrim’s Pride Price Performance

Shares of PPC stock opened at $25.21 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. Pilgrim’s Pride has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $34.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride by 30.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 51.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter worth $201,000. 16.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

