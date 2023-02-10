Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.25

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.25 and traded as high as $14.63. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 113,158 shares traded.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Stock Up 3.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $137.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

