Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 31,083 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Posted by on Feb 10th, 2023

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUGet Rating) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,998 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,083 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF makes up about 1.7% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $10,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 18,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 251,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 47,473 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

VEU traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,205. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.90. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $43.06 and a one year high of $60.97.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

