Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $4,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 68.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,455,083,000 after buying an additional 7,514,505 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 17.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,389,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $790,232,000 after buying an additional 1,566,606 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,955,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,219,000 after buying an additional 166,221 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,074,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $618,303,000 after buying an additional 67,791 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 9.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,163,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,806,000 after buying an additional 539,483 shares during the period. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total transaction of $4,358,515.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 44,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $4,358,515.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 348,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,824,933.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 15,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.20, for a total value of $1,455,794.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 323,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,110,887.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 317,143 shares of company stock valued at $30,730,910. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,848,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,784,267. The firm has a market cap of $166.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $108.39.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 11.99%. The company had revenue of $12.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.49%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.28.

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

