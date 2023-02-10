Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,053 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.13% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,059,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the first quarter worth about $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 68.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the second quarter worth about $140,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,860. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.94. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 52 week low of $38.82 and a 52 week high of $46.25.

