Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,482 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $12,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudence Investment Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $298.83. 22,680,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,909,238. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.08. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $254.26 and a fifty-two week high of $371.83.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

