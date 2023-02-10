Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Schubert & Co lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Accenture from $295.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.79.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total transaction of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.75, for a total value of $464,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,448,738.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,015 shares of company stock worth $10,884,179 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ACN traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $281.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,074,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $277.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.52. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.95 and a 1 year high of $345.30. The company has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.23.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 11.31%. The business had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 40.69%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

