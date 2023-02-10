Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.01 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 3.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,161,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,566,128,000 after buying an additional 988,063 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 21.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,564,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,843,000 after buying an additional 1,485,253 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,079,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,686,000 after buying an additional 535,873 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,615,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,058,000 after purchasing an additional 82,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Welltower by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,397,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $362,119,000 after purchasing an additional 125,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.73. The company had a trading volume of 735,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,277. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a PE ratio of 162.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.07. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Welltower from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Welltower from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.56.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

