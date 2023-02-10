Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $2.27 Million Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,116,282,000 after buying an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,965,000 after buying an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,869,000 after buying an additional 470,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,698,000 after buying an additional 389,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,351,000 after buying an additional 316,498 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak bought 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.6 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Bank of America downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.41.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 527,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.52 and a 52 week high of $212.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.20.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.26%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.