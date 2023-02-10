Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $5.62 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust makes up about 0.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,416,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,917. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $336.11 and a 200 day moving average of $325.69. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $286.62 and a twelve month high of $354.88.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

