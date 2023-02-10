Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,688,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,360,000 after buying an additional 243,947 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,566.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,935,000 after buying an additional 470,000 shares during the last quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Charles Schwab by 24.6% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 333,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,937,000 after buying an additional 65,855 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Charles Schwab by 8.4% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 42,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,067,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the period. 73.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,338,584.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 188,670 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total value of $15,106,806.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 30,856,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,691,645.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $10,519,103.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 31,111,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,478,338,584.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 705,348 shares of company stock valued at $56,215,273. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.80 on Friday, hitting $80.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,884,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,485,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $59.35 and a one year high of $93.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 34.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $81.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.27.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

