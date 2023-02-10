Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $46,000 in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 10,041 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,949,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,868,000 after acquiring an additional 151,169 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,153,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,993,000 after acquiring an additional 579,845 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 760,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 361,234 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 531,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 48,811 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Eastman Kodak by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after acquiring an additional 129,000 shares during the period. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eastman Kodak Trading Down 4.2 %

KODK stock opened at $3.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Eastman Kodak has a twelve month low of $2.78 and a twelve month high of $7.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $289.00 million during the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 1.08%.

KODK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Eastman Kodak from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Eastman Kodak from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Eastman Kodak



Eastman Kodak Co engages in the provision of analog and digital innovations. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand. The Traditional Printing segment consists of Prepress Solutions, which includes Kodak’s digital offset plate offerings and computer-to-plate imaging solutions.

