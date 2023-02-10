Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases New Shares in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 36,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,360 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Advantage Solutions in the third quarter worth $66,000. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Advantage Solutions from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

ADV stock opened at $2.51 on Friday. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $8.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.40 million, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 1.50.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Advantage Solutions had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 1.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

