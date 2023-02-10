Piper Sandler Increases Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target to $37.00

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PDCO. TheStreet upgraded Patterson Companies from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Patterson Companies to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Patterson Companies to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.17.

Shares of PDCO opened at $29.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.29. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $35.29.

Patterson Companies ( NASDAQ:PDCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 51.23%.

In other news, CFO Kevin Michael Barry sold 9,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $274,791.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,462.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDCO. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 6.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,524,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,181,000 after acquiring an additional 91,198 shares during the period. Amundi grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 38.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 99,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 27,790 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 114,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3,978.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

