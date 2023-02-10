Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PAA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.03.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

PAA stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,097,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,759,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. Plains All American Pipeline has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,332 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,503 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,191 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 19,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 42.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.