Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,386,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 142,530 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.06% of Plains GP worth $135,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Plains GP by 407.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Plains GP during the third quarter valued at $98,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Plains GP during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Plains GP by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PAGP opened at $13.05 on Friday. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.70 and a 200 day moving average of $12.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is presently 124.42%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

