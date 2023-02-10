Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target Raised to $16.00 at Raymond James

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Raymond James from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAGP has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains GP from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Plains GP from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains GP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Plains GP Stock Performance

PAGP opened at $13.05 on Thursday. Plains GP has a 12-month low of $9.39 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.33.

Plains GP Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2675 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 124.42%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in Plains GP by 66.7% during the third quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 10,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 117.0% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 18,812 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Plains GP by 3.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 715,738 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,386,000 after purchasing an additional 21,555 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its stake in Plains GP by 26.0% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 23,629 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 19.0% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018,632 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,512,000 after purchasing an additional 162,786 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

