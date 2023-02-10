PlayDapp Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $126.43 Million (PLA)

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last week, PlayDapp has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One PlayDapp token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayDapp has a market capitalization of $126.43 million and $11.69 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp launched on December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. The official website for PlayDapp is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. PlayDapp’s official message board is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayDapp should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

