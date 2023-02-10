Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) Short Interest Up 186.0% in January

Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 186.0% from the January 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 177,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 4th quarter worth $2,750,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Plum Acquisition Corp. I by 41,797.6% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 17,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 17,555 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $992,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,763,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,931,000. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Trading Up 0.1 %

PLMI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $10.17. 706,089 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,350. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.98.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Plum Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

