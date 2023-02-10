Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of 0.4525 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. This is an increase from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45.

Portland General Electric has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Portland General Electric has a dividend payout ratio of 60.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Portland General Electric to earn $2.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.81 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 67.3%.

POR traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,243 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,755. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.55.

Several research firms have weighed in on POR. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 359.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $180,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

