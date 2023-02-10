Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) vs. American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Financial Contrast

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) and American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and American Tower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Postal Realty Trust 6.52% 1.20% 0.75% American Tower 27.78% 28.07% 4.23%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of American Tower shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Postal Realty Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of American Tower shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Postal Realty Trust 0 2 2 0 2.50 American Tower 0 1 13 0 2.93

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Postal Realty Trust and American Tower, as provided by MarketBeat.

Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.43, indicating a potential upside of 18.44%. American Tower has a consensus target price of $266.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.74%. Given American Tower’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe American Tower is more favorable than Postal Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Postal Realty Trust and American Tower’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Postal Realty Trust $49.56 million 5.97 $2.06 million $0.14 111.14 American Tower $9.36 billion 10.78 $2.57 billion $6.30 34.40

American Tower has higher revenue and earnings than Postal Realty Trust. American Tower is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Postal Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Postal Realty Trust has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Tower has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Postal Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.1%. American Tower pays an annual dividend of $6.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Postal Realty Trust pays out 678.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. American Tower pays out 99.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Postal Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and American Tower has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Summary

American Tower beats Postal Realty Trust on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India. The Europe segment consists of France, Germany, and Poland. The Africa segment consists of Burkina Faso, Ghana, Kenya, Niger, Nigeria, South Africa, and Uganda. The Latin America segment includes operations in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Mexico, Paraguay, and Peru. The Services segment offers tower-related services in the United States, including site acquisition, zoning & permitting services, and structural analysis services. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

