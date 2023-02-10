PotCoin (POT) Price Up 151.5% Over Last Week

PotCoin (POT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0047 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and $413.35 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 151.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,098,644 coins and its circulating supply is 227,757,254 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

PotCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

