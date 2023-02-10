PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. PotlatchDeltic has a dividend payout ratio of 91.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.4%.

PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance

Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.70. 160,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,664. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.07). PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 17.02%. The company had revenue of $253.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

Featured Articles

