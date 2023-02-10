PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 10th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.
PotlatchDeltic has increased its dividend by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. PotlatchDeltic has a dividend payout ratio of 91.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to earn $1.63 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 110.4%.
PotlatchDeltic Stock Performance
Shares of PCH stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.70. 160,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,664. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.72.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PCH. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PotlatchDeltic
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 32,025 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in PotlatchDeltic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.
PotlatchDeltic Company Profile
PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products and Real Estate. The Timberland segment sells delivered logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.
