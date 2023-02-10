PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.40.

PPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PPL to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of PPL to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

In other PPL news, insider David J. Bonenberger sold 29,080 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $872,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 3.3% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 775,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,037,000 after purchasing an additional 24,440 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 13.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 946,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,668,000 after purchasing an additional 111,194 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 1.9% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,988,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,947,000 after purchasing an additional 37,208 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of PPL by 20.5% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 102,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 17,527 shares during the last quarter. 70.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL stock opened at $28.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. PPL has a 12-month low of $23.47 and a 12-month high of $31.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. PPL’s payout ratio is currently 94.74%.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the two reportable segments: Kentucky Regulated & Pennsylvania Regulated. The Kentucky Regulated segment consists of LKE’s regulated electricity generation, transmission and distribution operations of Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company as well as regulated distribution and sale of natural gas of Louisville Gas and Electric Company.

