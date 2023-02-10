Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.53-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38 billion-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion. Premier also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.53-2.65 EPS.

NASDAQ PINC remained flat at $32.43 on Friday. 57,861 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,181. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Premier has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $38.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.14%.

PINC has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Premier from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Premier presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $40.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. 66.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

