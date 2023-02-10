Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Primerica from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. William Blair lowered shares of Primerica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Primerica presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $165.67.

Primerica Stock Down 1.8 %

PRI opened at $166.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.24. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $171.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.55.

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.99 million. Primerica had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 22.96%. Primerica’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 17th that allows the company to repurchase $375.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $218,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total transaction of $508,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,032.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total transaction of $218,205.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,423.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,890. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Primerica by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial products to middle-income households. It operates through the following segments: Term Life Insurance, Investment and Savings Products, and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment includes underwriting profits in the in-force book of term life insurance policies.

