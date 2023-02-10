Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) EVP Sells $398,400.00 in Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) EVP Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $398,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,388.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Thomas Bartrum also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

On Thursday, January 12th, Thomas Bartrum sold 15,000 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $380,850.00.

Privia Health Group Stock Down 0.2 %

PRVA opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.72 and a beta of 0.81.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $342.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 119.4% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Privia Health Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their target price on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.93.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.