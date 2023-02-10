PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading 5.4% Higher

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $36.90. 99,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 283,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 3,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $125,317.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,135.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders sold a total of 43,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,318 in the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

