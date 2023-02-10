PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Trading 5.4% Higher

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $37.03 and last traded at $36.90. 99,089 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 283,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.
PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 5.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 10.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.02 and a beta of 0.70.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 127.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.40% of the company’s stock.
About PROCEPT BioRobotics
PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, develops transformative solutions in urology. It develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally-invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).
Further Reading
