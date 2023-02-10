Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA) Shares Down 3.6%

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.79 and last traded at $0.84. 215,140 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 515,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.87.

Separately, Maxim Group lowered their price objective on Processa Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Processa Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 52,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drug products for the treatment of serious medical conditions. Its main product candidate is PCS499, which is intended for the treatment of Necrobiosis Lipoidica. The company was founded by David Young, Patrick Lin, Sian E.

