PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.12–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.40 million-$71.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.78 million. PROS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

PROS Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 595,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,879. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.51 and a 200-day moving average of $24.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.09. PROS has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $35.12.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PROS will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PROS in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of PROS by 122.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in PROS by 729.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PROS by 20.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in PROS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

Featured Articles

