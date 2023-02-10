Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.

Get Prospect Capital alerts:

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PSEC opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $8.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.01.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital ( NASDAQ:PSEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $202.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 150,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 141,635 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 93,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PSEC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prospect Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prospect Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.