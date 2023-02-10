Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Announces $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.
Prospect Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years. Prospect Capital has a payout ratio of 77.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $1.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 69.2%.
Prospect Capital Stock Performance
Shares of PSEC opened at $7.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $8.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88 and a beta of 1.01.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Prospect Capital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 9.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,349,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after purchasing an additional 195,707 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Prospect Capital by 100.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 150,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Prospect Capital by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 236,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 141,635 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Prospect Capital by 15.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 711,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 93,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital during the first quarter valued at $714,000. Institutional investors own 7.03% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have commented on PSEC. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
Prospect Capital Company Profile
Prospect Capital Corp. is a business development company. The firm engages in lending to and investing in private businesses. It is also involved in generating current income and long-term capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The company was founded by Michael Grier Eliasek on April 13, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Further Reading
