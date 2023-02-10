Proton Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.52 Million (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. During the last week, Proton has traded down 13.1% against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $25.19 million and $1.52 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,030,438,896 coins and its circulating supply is 14,030,438,895 coins. The official message board for Proton is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

