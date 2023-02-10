Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) Insider Acquires A$27,200.00 in Stock

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1 – Get Rating) insider Andrew Pickering bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$27,200.00 ($18,758.62).

Provaris Energy Price Performance

About Provaris Energy

(Get Rating)

Provaris Energy Ltd engages in the development of hydrogen production projects in Australia and internationally. The company owns 100% interest in the Tiwi Islands Hydrogen Export project located in the Northern Territory, Australia. It also develops compressed hydrogen shipping solutions. The company was formerly known as Global Energy Ventures Ltd.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provaris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provaris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.