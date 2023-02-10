Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1) Insider Acquires A$27,200.00 in Stock

Provaris Energy Ltd (ASX:PV1 – Get Rating) insider Andrew Pickering bought 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.07 ($0.05) per share, with a total value of A$27,200.00 ($18,758.62).
About Provaris Energy
Provaris Energy Ltd engages in the development of hydrogen production projects in Australia and internationally. The company owns 100% interest in the Tiwi Islands Hydrogen Export project located in the Northern Territory, Australia. It also develops compressed hydrogen shipping solutions. The company was formerly known as Global Energy Ventures Ltd.
