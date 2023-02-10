Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Price Tops $0.47 on Exchanges

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be purchased for about $0.47 or 0.00002165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $121.80 million and $8.36 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pundi X (New) Token Profile

Pundi X (New) launched on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official website is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.46782096 USD and is down -2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $10,895,396.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

