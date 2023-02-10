Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $21.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of CSL opened at $253.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.86. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $217.92 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.
Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.
