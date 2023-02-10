Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Carlisle Companies in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now forecasts that the conglomerate will post earnings of $3.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.79. The consensus estimate for Carlisle Companies’ current full-year earnings is $21.78 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carlisle Companies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $5.02 EPS.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The conglomerate reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.06. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.17.

Shares of CSL opened at $253.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $243.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.86. Carlisle Companies has a 52 week low of $217.92 and a 52 week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 17.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 96.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 121,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,570,000 after acquiring an additional 18,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT). The CCM segment offers a range of building envelope products for commercial, industrial, and residential buildings, including single-ply roofing, rigid foam insulation, spray polyurethane foam technologies, architectural metal, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) hardware and sealants, below-grade waterproofing, and air and vapor barrier systems focused on the weatherproofing and thermal performance of the building envelope.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.