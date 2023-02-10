Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cadence Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the company will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Cadence Bank’s current full-year earnings is $2.90 per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Cadence Bank from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cadence Bank from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.13.

CADE opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $22.04 and a 12-month high of $32.57.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $474.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.08 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 233,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after buying an additional 18,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,057,000 after buying an additional 135,169 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 386.9% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 127,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after buying an additional 101,563 shares in the last quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.77%.

Cadence Bank provides banking and financial solutions to consumers, businesses and corporations. Its services and products include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, lending, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, correspondent banking, SBA lending, foreign exchange, wealth management, investment and trust services, financial planning, retirement plan management, and personal and business insurance.

