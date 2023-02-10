Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.73. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $5.91 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Citigroup’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.38 EPS.
A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.14%.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.
