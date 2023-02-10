Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Raised by Analyst

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.70. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $7.53 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.61 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.46 and a 200-day moving average of $170.02. The company has a market cap of $158.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Texas Instruments has a 1-year low of $144.46 and a 1-year high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.77%.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total value of $557,424.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 43,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 78,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,220,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.7% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,455,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $225,253,000 after purchasing an additional 14,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Instruments

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Further Reading

