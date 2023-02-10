Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for United Rentals, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:URI)

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of United Rentals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will post earnings of $11.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $10.49. The consensus estimate for United Rentals’ current full-year earnings is $41.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for United Rentals’ Q4 2024 earnings at $11.75 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $48.59 EPS.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.39 earnings per share.

United Rentals Stock Down 0.7 %

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $360.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $436.46.

URI opened at $447.05 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United Rentals has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $466.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Rentals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 173.8% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 1,237.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total transaction of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,388,843.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,672 shares of company stock worth $8,135,542. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.97%.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.