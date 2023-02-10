Q4 2022 Earnings Forecast for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Issued By HC Wainwright

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.11) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hut 8 Mining’s current full-year earnings is $0.24 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Hut 8 Mining’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.12). Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a negative return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $24.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.51 million.

Hut 8 Mining Trading Down 14.9 %

HUT has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum downgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

NASDAQ HUT opened at $1.83 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining has a 52 week low of $0.78 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $403.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 4.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HUT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 1,045.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7,842 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 8.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hut 8 Mining

(Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.