Q4 2023 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Raised by Wedbush (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q4 2023 earnings estimates for Papa John’s International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.66. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.78 per share.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Papa John’s International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.62.

NASDAQ:PZZA opened at $91.32 on Friday. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $120.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.06 and a 200-day moving average of $82.23. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 48.32, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.7% in the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 105,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,385,000 after buying an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Papa John’s International by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 29,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 6,738 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 14.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 18,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Papa John’s International by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,031,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,149,000 after buying an additional 176,801 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

