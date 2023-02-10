Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF) Upgraded to “Conviction-Buy” by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Quálitas Controladora (OTCMKTS:QUCOF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Quálitas Controladora Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:QUCOF opened at $5.60 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. Quálitas Controladora has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $5.60.
About Quálitas Controladora
